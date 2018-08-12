El PACMA denuncia el atropello de un toro por un todoterreno durante un encierro 

El Partido Animalista ha informado de que está preparando una denuncia contra los responsables de la muerte de un toro en Centenera, un pueblo de Guadalajara. Según explica el PACMA, el animal fue atropellado mientras se realizaba un encierro por el campo, donde intervienen tanto personas a pie como a caballo, además de en automóviles.
Tal y como se puede apreciar en el vídeo que los defensores de los derechos animales han difundido a los medios, es un todoterreno el que impacta contra la cabeza del animal, que cae muerto en el acto. A su vez, el Partido Animalista ha convocado una manifestación el día 15 de septiembre que partirá desde la Puerta del Sol con la pretensión de erradicar los festejos taurinos.
Este tipo de festejos son muy comunes dentro del territorio español, por ello, desde PACMA no dejan de intentar reunirse con diferentes consejeros y partidos políticos, sin obtener muchos resultados positivos a su favor. Dada esta respuesta generalizada, Silvia Barquero, la presidenta de la formación, recalca que "necesitamos que la gente se movilice para que cosas como este asesinato no vuelva a ocurrir", refiriéndose al incidente en el encierro de Centenera.
