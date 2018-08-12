El fuego ha arrasado 11.773 hectáreas en lo que va de verano

El fuego ha arrasado un total de 11.722,90 hectáreas de superficie en España desde que comenzó el año hasta el 5 de agosto, según datos del Ministerio de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación, que apuntan que entre el 29 de julio y el 5 de agosto han ardido 344,17 hectáreas.
Si bien, este balance no incorpora las hectáreas quemadas en los fuegos de Nerva, Moguer, Almonaster, en Huelva, o Llutxent, en Valencia, que se han extinguido con posterioridad y que se declararon en los días de la ola de calor de este verano.
Con todo, hasta el momento 2018 sigue siendo el año con menos superficie quemada de los últimos diez ejercicios, con un 79,64 por ciento menos que la media del decenio, que son 57.838 hectáreas y un 84,63 por ciento menos que en el mismo periodo del año anterior (76.625 has).
En total, en el periodo analizado se han contabilizado 3.878 siniestros, un 58 por ciento menos que hace un año, cuando se registraron 9.232 fuegos y aproximadamente la mitad que la media del decenio (7.953 siniestros).
De estos, 2.713 fuegos no sobrepasaron 1 hectárea quemada (conatos), frente a los 1.165 incendios (más de 1 hectárea), de los cuales, dos han alcanzado la categoría de gran incendio forestal, con más de 500 hectáreas afectadas.
En cuanto al tipo de vegetación, la mayor parte del terreno quemado era superficie matorral y monte abierto, con 8.099,53 hectáreas, el 68,79 por ciento del total, seguido por 2.013,15 hectáreas de superficie arbolada. Mientras, 1.660,22 hectáreas quemadas eran pastos y dehesas.
En su conjunto, el fuego ha afectado al 0,042 por ciento de la superficie nacional, con el 38,23 por ciento de los siniestros en el noroeste; el 36,83 por ciento en las comunidades interiores; el 24,22 por ciento en el Mediterráneo y el 0,72 por ciento en Canarias.
Asimismo, los datos del Ministerio reflejan que más de la mitad (55,02%) de la superficie forestal se quemó en el noroeste; el 26,26 por ciento en las comunidades interiores; el 15,22 por ciento en el Mediterráneo y el 3,51 por ciento en Canarias.
Finalmente, algo menos de la mitad (47,19%) de la superficie arbolada ardió en el noroeste; el 23,26 por ciento en las comunidades interiores; el 19,88 por ciento en Canarias y el 9,67 por ciento, en el Mediterráneo.
