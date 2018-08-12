Público
Seísmo Registrado un terremoto con magnitud 3,1 en la Sierra de Espadán, Castellón

El seísmo, ha informado el Instituto Geográfico Nacional, ha tenido lugar sobre las 03.00 de la madrugada.

Mapa de la Sierra de Espadán, Castellón./IGN

Un terremoto de magnitud 3,1 en la escala Richter se ha registrado este domingo de madrugada en el término municipal de Higueras (Castellón), enclavado en la Sierra de Espadán.

El seísmo, ha informado el Instituto Geográfico Nacional, ha tenido lugar sobre las 03.00 de la madrugada, con un epicentro a 11 kilómetros bajo tierra, en un punto alejado del núcleo urbano del municipio.

Según ha indicado el 112 en su cuenta de Twitter, no han recibido ninguna llamada al respecto.

