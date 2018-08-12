El autor británico Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul, ganador del Premio Nobel de Literatura en 2001, ha fallecido este sábado en su domicilio de Londres a la edad de 85 años, según ha informado este domingo la cadena de televisión británica BBC.
Naipaul, nacido en Trinidad y Tobago –donde están ambientadas parte de sus novelas– en 1932, comenzó a escribir en los años 50 y fue ganador de numerosos premios literarios a lo largo de su carrera, en la que destacan títulos como Una casa para el señor Biswas o Un recodo en el río.
Criado en el seno de una familia india, Naipaul creció en un entorno humilde. Se trasladó a Reino Unido a los 18 años tras recibir una beca de la University College, en Oxford. Su primera novela la escribió estando en Oxford, pero no fue publicada. Dejó la universidad en 1954 y encontró un trabajo en la National Portrait Gallery de Londres.
Su primera novela publicada fue El sanador místico, escrita en 1955. En un principio no fue bien recibida por la crítica, pero al año siguiente ganó su primer premio literario: el John Llewellyn Rhys Memorial Prize para autores jóvenes.
También fue distinguido por la Reina Isabel de Inglaterra en 1989. "Cuando aprendí a escribir me convertí en mi propio maestro, me hice fuerte, y esa fortaleza está conmigo hasta hoy", declaró el escritor a la agencia Reuters en 2010.
En un comunicado, su mujer, Nadira Naipaul, se ha referido al escritor como "un gigante en todos los sentidos" y ha asegurado que ha fallecido rodeado "de quienes lo amaron durante toda su vida, una vida llena de maravillosa creatividad y esfuerzo".
