Maltrato animal PACMA denuncia al guardia urbano que mató de un disparo a la perra Sota en Barcelona

La querella va dirigida contra el agente que el pasado diciembre mató de un disparo en la calle a la perra Sota, y piden además la "responsabilidad civil subsidiaria del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona".

Sota, la perra que murió por un disparo de la Guardia Urbana. / EUROPA PRESS

El Partido Animalista (PACMA) ha presentado este jueves en el Juzgado de Instrucción en funciones de Guardia de Barcelona una denuncia penal contra el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona como responsable civil subsidiario por la muerte de la perra de un indigente, según ha informado en un comunicado.

La denuncia penal va dirigida contra el agente de la Guardia Urbana de Barcelona que en diciembre pasado mató de un disparo en la calle a la perra Sota, y pide además la "responsabilidad civil subsidiaria del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona". 

En la nota de prensa, PACMA manifiesta sus sospechas de "un cierre en falso de la investigación interna de la Guardia Urbana a tenor de las escasas pruebas exhibidas". Por eso, la entidad ha presentado una denuncia penal, para su posterior remisión y acumulación a las diligencias seguidas ante el Juzgado de Instrucción número 4 de Barcelona, que está llevando la investigación de la causa principal denunciada.

