Estás leyendo: La Palma inició la evacuación de personas con movilidad reducida antes de que se iniciara la erupción volcánica

Público
Público

Volcan La Palma La Palma inició la evacuación de personas con movilidad reducida antes de que se iniciara la erupción volcánica

La actividad sísmica había alcanzado el máximo desde el inicio del enjambre.

Vista general de uno de los volcanes de Cumbre Vieja, una zona al sur de la isla que podría verse afectada por una posible erupción volcánica.
Vista general de uno de los volcanes de Cumbre Vieja, una zona al sur de la isla que podría verse afectada por una posible erupción volcánica. EUROPA PRESS

madrid

Actualizado:

La Palma ha sufrido este domingo una erupción volcánica, producida tras haberse registrado procesos sísmicos en Las Manchas y Jedey los días previos y tras la evaluación de la dirección del Plan de Prevención de Riesgos Volcánicos de Canarias (Pevolca), que reconoció el riesgo de que esto ocurriera. 

De este modo y como movimiento preventivo, se ha comenzado la evacuación de personas con movilidad reducida en los núcleos de riesgo.

Tras la reunión de este domingo, el comité científico del Pevolca había especificado que no se podía determinar una ventana temporal de una posible erupción, pero advierte de peligros asociados a la sismicidad y los desprendimientos.

Por ello se intensificaron las medidas preventivas con el desalojo de personas con movilidad reducida que residan en los núcleos de Las Manchas (Manchas de Abajo, Jedey, San Nicolás y El Paraíso) en los municipios de El Paso y Los LLanos de Aridane; el Charco (Fuencaliente); La Bombilla (Los LLanos y Tazacorte) y El Remo y Puerto Naos (Los LLanos de Aridane).

Según el Pevolca, son numerosos los sismos sentidos y también hay manifestaciones asociadas a la sismicidad como ruidos y vibraciones. La actividad sísmica ha alcanzado el máximo desde el inicio del enjambre y las deformaciones han aumentado con una deformación acumulada de 15 centímetros, de ellos cinco en las últimas 24 horas.

El Pevolca ha informado de que es muy probable que se produzcan terremotos de mayor intensidad, que pueden causar daños a las infraestructuras y también pueden provocar desprendimientos de rocas en los tramos de las carreteras: LP2 entre Fuencaliente y Las Manchas, y LP3 en el acceso al túnel sentido Santa Cruz de La Palma a El Paso.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público