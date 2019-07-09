Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Un anciano impedido muere al fallecer en su casa el hermano que lo cuidaba

Los cadáveres de los dos hermanos, de 74 y 70 años, fueron hallados el pasado 21 de junio después de que los vecinos avisaran del fuerte olor que salía de su vivienda, situada en la calle Angostura del barrio de La Isleta.

Publicidad
Media: 3.50
Votos: 2
Un vehículo de la Policía Nacional. EFE

Un vehículo de la Policía Nacional. EFE

Un anciano con un importante grado de dependencia ha fallecido en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria tras morir en su misma casa el hermano que lo cuidaba, sin que nadie se diera cuenta ni echara en falta a ambos durante días.

Según adelanta este martes Canarias 7, los cadáveres de los dos hermanos, de 74 y 70 años, fueron hallados el pasado 21 de junio después de que los vecinos avisaran del fuerte olor que salía de su vivienda, situada en la calle Angostura del barrio de La Isleta.

Fuentes de la investigación han corroborado a Efe que ninguno de los hermanos presentaba signos de violencia y que tampoco se observó en la primera inspección de la vivienda indicio alguno que hiciera pensar en otra causa de la muerte que no fuera la natural.

Las autopsias confirmaron después esa hipótesis: llevaban ya varios días muertos cuando fueron hallados, pero con una evidente diferencia entre el hermano pequeño, que murió primero, y el mayor, que pereció tiempo después.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad