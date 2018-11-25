La Iglesia intentará modernizarse y poco a poco empezará a instalar terminales digitales para recoger donativos que quieran darse con tarjeta de crédito o con aplicaciones móviles.
Este proceso de digitalización no ha sido acogido por igual en todas las diócesis. Mientras que la Catedral de la Almudena ya tiene uno instalado, desde otros puntos no tienen claro que lo terminen instalando, aseguran en la Cadena SER.
En la Diócesis de Albacete han decidido no implantar los donativos con tarjeta, aunque dejan abierta la posibilidad de transferencias bancarias, aseguran desde la radio.
Hay múltiples opciones y variantes dentro de los diferentes centros eclesiásticos de España. Hay quienes siguen optando por los lampadarios, otros optan por cepillos tradicionales durante la misa y hay quienes se plantean dar el paso hacia la digitalización.
