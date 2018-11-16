Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Pateras Otro cadáver hallado en la playa eleva a 20 los muertos en el naufragio de la patera en Cádiz

El cuerpo ha sido encontrado en la playa de Faro de Trafalgar, en Caños de Meca, donde encalló la embarcación en la que viajaban más de 40 migrantes marroquíes. Sólo 22 sobrevivieron.  

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Agentes de la Guardia Civil junto al cadáver hallado este viernes en las inmediaciones de la playa del Faro de Trafalgar (Cádiz) que eleva a 20 el número de víctimas mortales del naufragio de la patera ocurrido el pasado 5 de noviembre en la playa gaditan

Agentes de la Guardia Civil junto al cadáver hallado este viernes en las inmediaciones de la playa del Faro de Trafalgar (Cádiz) que eleva a 20 el número de víctimas mortales del naufragio de la patera ocurrido el pasado 5 de noviembre en la playa gaditana de Caños de Meca.EFE/Román Ríos

Un nuevo cadáver ha sido encontrado a primeras horas de este viernes en las inmediaciones de Caños de Meca (Cádiz), lo que eleva a 20 el número de migrantes fallecidos que se han recuperado tras el naufragio de una patera el pasado 5 de noviembre, han informado fuentes de la Guardia Civil.

El cuerpo ha sido localizado en la playa conocida como Marisucia, en las inmediaciones del Faro de Trafalgar y del lugar en el que naufragó la patera.

El número de víctimas mortales de este naufragio, en el que hubo 22 supervivientes, aunque en la patera viajaban más de 40 migrantes, incluidos el patrón de la embarcación y su ayudantes, que fueron detenidos y se decretó su ingreso en prisión.

Aún no está claro el número exacto de personas que viajaban en la patera, que encalló en un arrecife cercano a la orilla tras un día a la deriva. Según informa El País, la morgue de Cádiz, donde están siendo trasladados los cadáveres para intentar identificarlos, se ha quedado sin sitio. El hallazgo de este nuevo fallecido ha llevado a Guardia Civil a prorrogar el dispositivo de búsqueda durante varios días más. El supuestos patrón de la embarcación y su ayudante ya fueron detenidos y se decretó su ingreso en prisión.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad