Un nuevo cadáver ha sido encontrado a primeras horas de este viernes en las inmediaciones de Caños de Meca (Cádiz), lo que eleva a 20 el número de migrantes fallecidos que se han recuperado tras el naufragio de una patera el pasado 5 de noviembre, han informado fuentes de la Guardia Civil.
El cuerpo ha sido localizado en la playa conocida como Marisucia, en las inmediaciones del Faro de Trafalgar y del lugar en el que naufragó la patera.
El número de víctimas mortales de este naufragio, en el que hubo 22 supervivientes, aunque en la patera viajaban más de 40 migrantes, incluidos el patrón de la embarcación y su ayudantes, que fueron detenidos y se decretó su ingreso en prisión.
Aún no está claro el número exacto de personas que viajaban en la patera, que encalló en un arrecife cercano a la orilla tras un día a la deriva. Según informa El País, la morgue de Cádiz, donde están siendo trasladados los cadáveres para intentar identificarlos, se ha quedado sin sitio. El hallazgo de este nuevo fallecido ha llevado a Guardia Civil a prorrogar el dispositivo de búsqueda durante varios días más. El supuestos patrón de la embarcación y su ayudante ya fueron detenidos y se decretó su ingreso en prisión.
