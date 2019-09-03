Público
Pedro Sánchez y Nadia Calviño abrirán el I Desayuno Efeminista este jueves

La iniciativa nació a finales de noviembre de 2018 "para promover la igualdad real, empoderar a las mujeres y conseguir su participación en todos los ámbitos".

El presidente en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, y la ministra de Economía y Empresa en funciones, Nadia Calviño. / EUROPA PRESS

El presidente en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, presentará este jueves a la ministra en funciones de Economía y Empresa, Nadia Calviño, en el I Desayuno Efeminista, organizado por la Agencia EFE. Abrirán así un acto que se celebrará a las 9:30 horas en la sede principal de la agencia.

Efeminista.com nació a finales de noviembre de 2018 "para promover la igualdad real, empoderar a las mujeres y conseguir su participación en todos los ámbitos", según explicaron a través de un comunicado.

La agencia explicó que la iniciativa servirá también para "fomentar la relación con asociaciones y grupos de mujeres, así como para servirles de soporte en el ámbito de la comunicación".

