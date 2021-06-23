Estás leyendo: La periodista Mila Ximénez fallece en Madrid de cáncer de pulmón

La noticia la ha confirmado la cadena para la que trabajaba en su página web. La colaboradora de "Sálvame" fue diagnosticada de la enfermedad a mediados de 2020.

La periodista Mila Ximénez en la pasarela de la Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week de 2020 en Madrid. J.J.Guillén / EFE

La periodista Mila Ximénez ha fallecido hoy en Madrid, a los 69 años, tras un año de lucha contra el cáncer de pulmón que padecía, una enfermedad que ella misma confirmó en televisión y por la que se sometió a tratamiento que, finalmente, no ha podido superar.

La noticia la ha confirmado la cadena para la que trabajaba en su página web. Colaboradora de los programas de Telecinco "Sálvame" y "Sálvame Deluxe" cambio en varias ocasiones de tratamiento buscando "calidad de vida", según ella misma manifestó a su compañero y presentador Jorge Javier Vázquez.

Más de una vez resaltó orgullosa que se ponía "el mundo por montera". Participó hace cinco años en la 15 edición de "Supervivientes" y no dudó en subir a la pasarela de Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, en enero de 2020, para presentar una de las colecciones de Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, quien hace unos días le enviaba un mensaje de apoyo desde las redes sociales.

Impetuosa, vital, Mila Ximénez no dejaba indiferente a nadie. Hablaba sin pelos en la lengua, pero reconocía que también sabía callar muchas intimidades de personajes populares.

