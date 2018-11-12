Público
Pieles de animales en la moda El diseñador Jean Paul Gaultier no utilizará pieles porque "es absolutamente deplorable”

El reconocido modista, que hasta la fecha sí utilizaba pieles de animales, ha declarado que la forma en que mueren los animales es "deplorable", por lo que dejará de usar ese tipo de productos bajo su firma. Gaultier sigue así la estela de otros profesionales de la moda como Gucci, Versace o Burberry.

El modista Jean Paul Gaultier ha decidido dejar de utilizar pieles en sus diseños | EFE

El modista Jean Paul Gaultier ha anunciado que su firma no trabajará más con pieles ya que la forma en la que mueren los animales le parecen "absolutamente deplorables". Ha aprovechado una entrevista en el programa BonSoir!, de la televisión francesa, para condenar la utilización de este tipo de productos en los diseños de moda.

Estas declaraciones han causado cierta sorpresa en las redes sociales, en donde la noticia se ha hecho viral en unos minutos, ya que el modista siempre había utilizado pieles en su firma. 

Por otro lado, la noticia tampoco ha tenido la misma repercusión que si Gaultier fuera el primer diseñador reconocido en tomar esta decisión. Antes que él estuvieron firmas como Gucci, Burberry o Versace, que firmaron el manifiesto fur free (sin piel). Además, el público que condena el uso de las pieles en la moda también ha crecido considerablemente.

Las reivindicaciones del colectivo que rechaza el sacrificio animal en la moda realizan, cada vez más, acciones reivindicativas; como las protestas que habitualmente tienen lugar en pasarelas o tiendas que aún sigue utilizando pieles en sus productos.

