"Mierda de justicia" Los CDR vuelcan estiércol en la puerta de tres juzgados de Girona

Los Comités de Defensa de la República han acompañado el estiércol con mensajes como "mierda de justicia". Por su parte, los Mossos d'Esquadra ya han abierto una investigación.

Imágenes de la acción de los CDR ante diferentes juzgados de Catalunya | Twitter CDR

Los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR) han volcado, esta madrugada, estiércol ante las puertas de los juzgados de Figueres, Santa Coloma de Farnes y Sant Feliu de Guíxols para expresar sus críticas a la justicia española.

El perfil de Twitter de CDR Cataluña publica fotos y hasta un vídeo de las acciones reivindicativas llevadas a cabo en siete juzgados de Catalunya, recogidas bajo la etiqueta "#QuinaMerdaDeJusticia".

Sobre el estiércol de los juzgados de Figueres, los CDR han clavado una cruz amarilla de madera en la que se podía leer "Justicia" y, en Santa Coloma de Farners, han puesto una pancarta con del lema "Justicia de Mierda".

Los primeros trabajadores en llegar han sido los que han advertido de la situación y las brigadas municipales se han encargado de limpiar las puertas. Los Mossos d'Esquadra han abierto una investigación para identificar a los autores de estas acciones.

