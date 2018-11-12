Los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR) han volcado, esta madrugada, estiércol ante las puertas de los juzgados de Figueres, Santa Coloma de Farnes y Sant Feliu de Guíxols para expresar sus críticas a la justicia española.
El perfil de Twitter de CDR Cataluña publica fotos y hasta un vídeo de las acciones reivindicativas llevadas a cabo en siete juzgados de Catalunya, recogidas bajo la etiqueta "#QuinaMerdaDeJusticia".
Sobre el estiércol de los juzgados de Figueres, los CDR han clavado una cruz amarilla de madera en la que se podía leer "Justicia" y, en Santa Coloma de Farners, han puesto una pancarta con del lema "Justicia de Mierda".
#QuinaMerdaDeJusticia— CDR Catalunya (@CDRCatOficial) 12 de noviembre de 2018
A què fa olor la justícia espanyola? 💅 Davant les seves portes trobareu la resposta.
💩 Sentència hipoteques
💩 Desnonaments
💩 Penalització de la llibertat d'expressió
💩 Persecució independentisme
💩 Masclisme
💩 I un llarg etc.#CDRenXarxa pic.twitter.com/FiMktXzCLH
Los primeros trabajadores en llegar han sido los que han advertido de la situación y las brigadas municipales se han encargado de limpiar las puertas. Los Mossos d'Esquadra han abierto una investigación para identificar a los autores de estas acciones.
#QuinaMerdaDeJusticia #CDRenXarxa pic.twitter.com/1nOWDmPMOF— CDR Catalunya (@CDRCatOficial) 12 de noviembre de 2018
