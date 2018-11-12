Una asociación de víctimas de Nolotil ha presentado una demanda colectiva contra fabricantes y distribuidores del medicamento, que estima daños por unos 500 millones de euros a más de 200 personas afectadas por su consumo y que actualmente están bajo evaluación legal.
La Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios (Aemps) recomendó la semana pasada a los profesionales sanitarios no utilizar medicamentos que contengan metamizol (el más conocido es Nolotil) en población flotante, tras haberse notificado casos de reacciones adversas graves en pacientes británicos.
La demanda colectiva presentada contra fabricantes y distribuidores de Nolotil es una iniciativa privada de la activista Cristina García del Campo, ha informado en un comunicado el bufete internacional De Micco & Friends, que en España tiene su sede en Palma y que se ocupará de la representación legal del caso.
El bufete representa al sindicato en la demanda colectiva, así como a los demandantes individuales.
Debido a la situación legal en España, los no residentes en el país también pueden reclamar bajo la demanda colectiva.
