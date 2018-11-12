Público
Abusos a menores Detenido por violar a su bebé de 19 meses y contagiarle el virus del papiloma humano

El padre del menor y presunto autor de los abusos sexuales ha ingresado en prisión preventiva por orden del juez.

Hospital de La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz), donde fue atendido el bebé presuntamente violado por su padre. / JUNTA DE ANDALUCÍA

La Policía Nacional detuvo a finales del mes de octubre en La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz) a un hombre acusado de abusos sexuales a su hijo de 19 meses, al que contagió el virus del papiloma humano, y que ha ingresado en prisión preventiva.

Fuentes policiales han explicado que el arresto se produjo el pasado día 31 cuando la investigación determinó que el bebé había sufrido abusos sexuales y las pruebas practicadas señalaban al padre como presunto autor.

La investigación se inició este verano cuando el menor fue atendido en el hospital de La Línea, donde detectaron que le habían contagiado el virus del papiloma humano (infección de transmisión sexual).

Desde el hospital alertaron a la Policía Nacional, que puso el caso en manos de la Fiscalía y el juzgado, desde donde ordenaron iniciar las diligencias. Tras recabar pruebas, que apuntaban al padre como presunto autor, agentes de la Policía Nacional procedieron a su detención.

En el momento en el que se personaron en su domicilio para arrestar al hombre, los policías hallaron 5.000 cajetillas de tabaco de contrabando. El juez decretó el ingreso en prisión preventiva del padre del menor. 

