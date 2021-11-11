Estás leyendo: La Policía interviene 49 animales disecados y 132 piezas de marfil de elefante al expresidente de Sanitas

La Policía interviene 49 animales disecados y 132 piezas de marfil de elefante al expresidente de Sanitas

Algunas de las piezas que estaban expuestas en la finca de La Moraleja se encuentran dentro del Convenio Internacional de Especies Protegidas.

Captura de un vídeo de la Policía Nacional que muestra todos los animales disecados.
Captura de un vídeo de la Policía Nacional que muestra todos los animales disecados. Policía Nacional

Agentes de la Policía Nacional y el Servicio CITES (Convención sobre el Comercio Internacional de Especies Amenazadas de Fauna y Flora Silvestres) han intervenido en una finca de La Moraleja 49 animales disecados, algunos de ellos protegidos, y 132 piezas talladas en marfil de elefante.

El dueño de la finca, según EFE, es Marcial Gómez Sequeira, expresidente de Sanitas, condenado por el Supremo por dos delitos contra la Hacienda Pública y que intentó sin éxito que sus animales fuesen expuestos en un museo en Olivenza (Badajoz) para convertirlo en el mayor museo de caza del mundo. 

Había ejemplares de osos, linces, leopardos, lobos, cocodrilos y primates

Algunos de los animales disecados se encuentran dentro del Convenio Internacional de Especies Protegidas como los ejemplares de osos, linces, leopardos, lobos, cocodrilos y primates, además de cuatro colmillos de elefante, cuatro colmillos de hipopótamo, dos cuernos de rinoceronte y 132 piezas talladas de marfil, ha informado la Policía Nacional. Por ello, el Grupo de Medio Ambiente de la Policía Nacional, a raíz de un reportaje de El País sobre Gómez Sequeira, comenzó las tramitaciones para acreditar si era un delito contra la flora y la fauna o, incluso, uno de contrabando.

Finalmente, las investigaciones han dictaminado que el investigado carecía de muchos de los permisos y certificados obligatorios para su tenencia e importación en territorio nacional. Sin embargo, durante un año, el expresidente de Sanitas aportó documentación para acreditar la legalidad de las piezas intervenidas. Aquellas que no pudo demostrar su origen fueron retiradas de la finca y trasladadas a almacenes habilitados por parte del Museo Nacional de Ciencias Naturales.

