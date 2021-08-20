Estás leyendo: La Policía mantiene abierta la investigación por el presunto secuestro de dos niños alemanes en Tenerife

Desaparición La Policía mantiene abierta la investigación por el presunto secuestro de dos niños alemanes en Tenerife

El acusado de secuestro parental se llevó a los hijos sin permiso y amenazó a su exmujer con matarlos.

Los desaparecidos Tenerife Kristian y Amantia, de 11 y 10 años. SD

La Policía Nacional mantiene abiertas todas las líneas de investigación sobre el presunto secuestro de dos niños alemanes. Kristian y Amantia, de 11 y 10 años habrían sido llevados hasta Tenerife por su padre pero ahora se desconoce su paradero.

El Juzgado de Instrucción Número 2 de Santa Cruz de Tenerife ha emitido una orden de busca y captura para el hombre, de nacionalidad alemana, y desde SOS Desaparecidos se ha advertido de que los niños fueron vistos en la isla el pasado domingo, concretamente en la zona sur.

La Policía Nacional duda que el padre continúe en la isla. La Policía Nacional desconoce dónde están el padre, de origen albanés, sobre el que pesa una orden de búsqueda por supuesto secuestro parental, y sus dos hijos, de 11 y 10 años.

La madre, de nacionalidad albanesa, obtuvo la custodia de los niños tras la separación del matrimonio y los niños constan como desaparecidos desde el pasado mes de enero.

Tras un juicio en Alemania en junio, donde al padre se le obliga a entregar a los niños, la madre denunció los hechos en Tenerife --donde cree que se encuentran-- hace más de una semana, subrayando también que la ha amenazado de muerte, incluidos a sus propios hijos.

