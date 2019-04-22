Público
Policía Un policía cede sus horas sindicales a otro para que cuide a su hijo con cáncer

El hijo pequeño del agente fue diagnosticado con leucemia linfoblástica tipo B y la Policía sólo le concedió un permiso del 50% de la jornada. Sin embargo, un compañero le ha cedido sus 24 horas diarias de liberación sindical para que pueda cuidar del pequeño.

Agente de la Policía Nacional. Europa Press

Carlos Ortiz pertenece a la Unidad de Intervención Policial (UIP) de A Coruña. Es policía nacional y padre de un hijo de 3 años y otro de 18 meses. Hace apenas tres meses, al pequeño le diagnosticaron leucemia linfoblástica tipo B, un tipo de cáncer de las células de la sangre y de la médula ósea, y uno de los tipos más graves que existen.

Su trabajo en el cuerpo de Policía le restaba tiempo para estar con su hijo y Ortiz se vio obligado a solicitar un permiso retribuido total para acompañar al  pequeño a las sesiones de quimioterapia. Pero la Dirección General de la Policía solo le ha concedido el 50 % de la jornada. Sin embargo, el pequeño necesita atención 24 horas y su mujer también trabaja, por lo que el permiso es insuficiente. 

"Estuvo ingresado 53 días. Nos turnamos mi mujer y yo, cada día uno, porque en casa tenemos a nuestro otro hijo", declara Carlos a La Voz de Galicia. El agente asegura que "hay que ingresarlo en el hospital casi todos los días" y, precisamente por este motivo, ha tenido que pedir el traslado a la Unidad de Zaragoza, donde residen sus familiares y los de su mujer.

Sin embargo, cuando Sindicato Unificado de Policía (SUP) la historia de Carlos dio un giro de 360º. El portavoz y secretario general del SUP en Galicia, Roberto González, encontró una solución que permitirá a Carlos acompañar a su hijo en todas las visitas al hospital porque Roberto le ha cedido sus 24 horas diarias de liberación sindical. Carlos y Roberto no se conocían personalmente, pero según ha declarado el secretario al citado medio: "Cualquiera en mi lugar haría lo mismo. Este sí que es un problema de verdad, con el que tenemos que volcarnos".

