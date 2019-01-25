La Comisión de Cultura del Ayuntamiento de Soria dictaminaba este jueves el programa de la campaña cultural de primavera, ante lo que el PP se abstuvo de la votación al estar en "absoluto desacuerdo" con la contratación cantautor catalán Albert Pla, y ha pedido al PSOE que vete la actuación del artista.



Según informa EFE, la concejala del PP en Soria María José Fuentes explicó a través de un comunicado que la decisión de abstenerse se tomaba al estar en “absoluto desacuerdo” con que el programa incluya el espectáculo del artista, Miedo, planificado para el próximo 4 de abril.

María José Fuentes ha calificado al cantante de Sabadell de “pseudo-artista que proclama que siempre le ha dado asco ser español”, y ha justificado su decisión al tratarse del autor, “entro otras lindezas”, del libro titulado España de mierda. También ha recordado que a Pla “le gustaría que en Gijón se estudiara catalán por cojones, al igual que les pasa a ellos con el castellano”, explica la edil.

A su vez, Fuentes aclaró que ha solicitado al PSOE, grupo que gobierna con mayoría absoluta en el Ayuntamiento de Soria, que elimine la actuación del cantautor de la campaña cultural de primavera. “El PP ni entiende ni comparte el contenido y las manifestaciones absolutamente insultantes de este señor”, explicó Fuentes.

“Si Albert Pla le gusta vivir de la provocación me parece correcto, pero en su casa y con su dinero. No con el de los sorianos”, justificó la concejala, quién apuntó que frente al derecho de libertad de expresión está el derecho de las administraciones a no contratar los servicios del artista.