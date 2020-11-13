madrid
La alicantina Ana Teresa Ortega Aznar ha conseguido el Premio Nacional de Fotografía 2020 que concede el Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte, según ha anunciado este viernes en su cuenta de Twitter su titular, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes. "Acabamos de conocer el fallo del Jurado del Premio Nacional de Fotografía 2020. Ha sido para la alicantina Ana Teresa Ortega Aznar. He tenido la oportunidad, y el placer, de comunicárselo personalmente ¡Enhorabuena, Ana! Un abrazo", ha asegurado el ministro en su perfil.
Ortega es profesora en la Facultad de Bellas Artes de Valencia, ha expuesto sus fotografías en ferias como Arco y es autora del libro "Discurso e imagen fotográfica en la obra de Carlos Pérez".
En sus obras muestra su compromiso por la memoria histórica
Entre sus últimas exposiciones individuales destaca la dedicada a recuperar la memoria de los antiguos campos de concentración de la España de Franco con imágenes de los enclaves actuales en los que estuvieron aquellos centros penitenciarios, bajo el título "Cartografías silenciadas".
En su obra, la autora a busca mostrar lugares abandonados y vacíos, para hablar sobre el paso del tiempo y darse cuenta de que "nada que haya acontecido alguna vez ha de darse por perdido por la historia". La autora ha tratado temas como el exilio, la pandemia e, incluso, los trabajos forzados durante la Guerra Civil.
