Las fuertes precipitaciones volverán este fin de semana con la llegada de borrascas a la península. El temporal causará lluvias "fuertes o muy fuertes y persistentes" en varias comunidades que vendrán acompañadas temperaturas bajas, sobre todo en el sur peninsular.
A partir del viernes se intensificarán los chubascos y tormentas en el centro peninsular, en los Pirineos, en la costa mediterránea y en la costa del Sol, sin que se descarten en otras zonas de la península. Así mismo, durante el sábado y el domingo las lluvias seguirán afectando a todo el centro del país, aunque irán remitiendo para el lunes. En el norte peninsular se prevé que las temperaturas continúen en descenso, según datos de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).
El temporal lluvioso e inestable lleva una semana recorriendo la península, según la meteoróloga Irene Santa "hay cierta situación de bloqueo al norte de nuestro país que impide que el aire frío en altura sea de nuevo reabsorbido por la circulación general en la atmósfera a partir de la cual se formó la DANA", aseguró en la Cadena Ser este martes.
La gota fría ha sido más inestable este año
La gota fría, que ha atravesado el país con especial crudeza en zonas de València, Alicante y Murcia, ha dejado siete víctimas mortales y numerosos daños a cientos de familias.
Estas precipitaciones han sido especialmente fuertes porque la DANA se ha producido al final del verano, cuando el agua del mar continúa caliente, por lo que el contraste de temperaturas ha sido muy grande y ha generado masas de aire inestables, según explican desde eltiempo.es.
En Beniarrés y Oruhuela, municipios de Alicante, se han registrado las mayores acumulaciones de agua en 48 horas, 452,4 mm y 425,4 mm respectivamente, según datos de El Tiempo.
