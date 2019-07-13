Público
PREVISIÓN METEOROLÓGICA El calor extremo remite pero 25 provincias siguen en alerta

Están en alerta amarilla por las altas temperaturas las provincias de Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Albacete, Cuenca, Lérida, Tarragona, Madrid y las islas de Ibiza, Formentera y Mallorca.

Una mujer se protege del sol. EFE

Las temperaturas extremas que se han registrado durante las últimas horas en numerosos puntos del interior peninsular remitirán a lo largo del día, pero veinticinco provincias siguen todavía en alerta por el calor y las tormentas que se van a producir en las próximas horas.

Los datos de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología apuntan que están en alerta amarilla (riesgo) por las altas temperaturas las provincias de Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Albacete, Cuenca, Lérida, Tarragona, Madrid y las islas de Ibiza, Formentera y Mallorca.

En todas ellas las temperaturas se situarán por encima de los 35 grados, y las previsiones de la Aemet señalan que en Zaragoza esos valores rondarán los 38 grados y en Teruel los 37.

Todas las provincias de la comunidad de Castilla y León (Ávila, Burgos, León, Palencia, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria, Valladolid y Zamora) están también en alerta debido a las fuertes tormentas previstas para hoy y a las intensas lluvias que se van a registrar desde primeras horas de la tarde.

Las tormentas y las fuertes lluvias han motivado también que se active la alerta amarilla en las provincias de Lugo, Orense, Pontevedra, en La Rioja y en Asturias, según la información de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología.

