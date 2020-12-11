madridActualizado:
La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) prevé para hoy, viernes, precipitaciones localmente fuertes o persistentes en Galicia, zonas del Cantábrico y Pirineo occidental, con intervalos de viento fuerte en zonas de costa y montaña de la Península y Baleares.
Cielo cubierto en la mayor parte de la Península y Baleares, con precipitaciones en gran parte del territorio. Se esperan lluvias en otras zonas de montaña, como en las sierras de Cuenca y Jaén, y serán más débiles y dispersas en la mitad sur; las precipitaciones tenderán a dispersarse y remitirán en casi todas las zonas excepto en el extremo norte, sierras andaluzas, Estrecho y este de Baleares.
Las temperaturas ascenderán de forma generalizada, notable las mínimas en el cuadrante sudeste interior y heladas en Pirineos.
La cota de nieve se situará en Pirineos durante la primera mitad del día entre los 2.200 y 2.600 metros en el central, y 1.200 a 1.800 en el oriental, con tendencia en ambas zonas entre 1.800 y 2.200 metros; bajará al final entre 1.400 y 1.600 metros.
Cielo cubierto en la Comunidad de Madrid que disminuirá al final del día a intervalos nubosos. Lluvias débiles ocasionales y chubascos dispersos que serán localmente persistentes en el Sistema Central. Temperaturas en ascenso, que salvo en la Sierra, será notable en las mínimas y ligero en las máximas. El viento soplará de componente oeste con intervalos de fuerte y rachas muy fuertes del noroeste en la Sierra.
Rachas fuertes de viento en todo el territorio
El viento soplará de componente oeste en la Península y Baleares, con intervalos de fuerte en amplias zonas, especialmente en litorales y zonas altas, fuerte en Alborán y litoral Cantábrico oriental, y alisio en Canarias.
Rachas fuertes en todo el territorio y muy fuertes en Galicia, Cantábrico, áreas montañosas del centro y tercio oriental, bajo Ebro, Estrecho y Alborán.
