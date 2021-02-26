Estás leyendo: El príncipe heredero saudí aprobó el asesinato de Khashoggi, según un informe de la Inteligencia de EEUU

El príncipe heredero saudí aprobó el asesinato de Khashoggi, según un informe de la Inteligencia de EEUU

La versión oficial de Arabia Saudí es que los agentes implicados, vinculados estrechamente con el príncipe Bin Salman, actuaron por su cuenta y que el gobernante no estuvo involucrado.

Imagen de archivo del príncipe heredero de Arabia Saudí, Mohamed bin Salmán
Imagen de archivo del príncipe heredero de Arabia Saudí, Mohamed bin Salmán. REUTERS

Washington

El príncipe heredero de Arabia Saudí, Mohamed bin Salmán, aprobó la operación para asesinar al periodista Jamal Khashoggi en 2018, confirmó este viernes un informe redactado por los servicios de Inteligencia de EEUU.

"Evaluamos que el príncipe heredero de Arabia Saudí, Mohamed bin Salmán, aprobó la operación en Estambul, Turquía, para capturar o matar al periodista saudí Jamal Khashoggi", dice el documento, de dos páginas, publicado por la Oficina de la Directora de Inteligencia Nacional de EEUU.

((Habrá ampliación))

