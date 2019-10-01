El Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 3 de Castro Urdiales (Cantabria) ha acordado como medida cautelar la prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza para la mujer detenida por el cráneo encontrado dentro de una caja, según han informado a Efe fuentes judiciales.
La detenida, María del Carmen M.G., había entregado esa caja a su vecina que contenía, según le dijo, juguetes eróticos que no quería que encontrara la Guardia Civil si registraba su casa tras la denuncia de la desaparición de su pareja. Sin embargo, la caja contenía un cráneo, que la vecina descubrió cuando empezaba a desprender un fuerte hedor.
La mujer ha prestado este martes declaración en el juzgado, donde ha entrado a las 10:30 horas y ha salido pasadas las 15:00 en un coche de la Guardia Civil. Una veintena de vecinos y varios más desde los balcones que dan al juzgado han esperado con curiosidad a que la mujer saliera del edificio, sin que se haya producido ningún incidente.
La causa será instruida por el Juzgado número 3, donde ya se han incoado diligencias previas y se ha ratificado el secreto de las actuaciones acordado previamente por el Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 2.
Los investigadores trabajan con la principal hipótesis de que el cráneo sea de la pareja de María del Carmen, Jesús María B.R., bilbaíno de 67 años desaparecido desde el pasado 11 de abril, pero aún no lo han confirmado, una labor en la que trabaja el servicio de Criminalística de la Guardia Civil.
La mujer detenida, de 61 años y nacida en Utrera (Sevilla), tiene antecedentes por sendas estafas cometidas en 2013 y 2017.
