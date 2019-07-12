Público
VIOLACIÓN MACHISTA A prisión un hombre de 27 años por abusar sexualmente de una mujer de 18 en Valladolid

Los hechos se produjeron en la madrugada del día 6, cuando la víctima conoció al joven en una zona de bares del centro de Valladolid.

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional./ EFE

Un juez de Valladolid ha enviado a prisión a un joven acusado de abusar sexualmente de una mujer de 18 años, a la que conoció en una zona de bares de la ciudad, según ha informado este viernes la Policía Nacional, que realizó la detención el pasado miércoles.

La detención de M.A.G.G, de 27 años y sin antecedentes, como autor de un delito de abusos sexuales se produjo el día 10, después de la denuncia presentada por la víctima

Los hechos se produjeron en la madrugada del día 6, cuando la víctima conoció al joven en una zona de bares del centro de Valladolid. Después de tomar unas consumiciones se trasladaron a la Rosaleda, una zona ajardinada del centro de la ciudad, donde la joven fue objeto de abusos sexuales, según la denuncia presentada.

Después de esta, los agentes encargados del caso lograron la identificación y detuvieron el pasado miércoles al presunto autor de los hechos, que pasó a disposición del juzgado de instrucción número 5, el cual decretó su ingreso en prisión. 

