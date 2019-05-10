Público
Prisión para un hombre por agredir sexualmente a sus dos sobrinas menores de edad en Bizkaia

La Ertzaintza ha averiguado que otra hija de la denunciante, que en la actualidad es ya mayor de edad, fue también agredida sexualmente en la adolescencia por el detenido.

Imagen de archivo de agentes de la Ertzaintza durante una actuación/ EFE

Imagen de archivo de agentes de la Ertzaintza durante una actuación. EFE

La Ertzaintza ha detenido en Getxo (Bizkaia) a un hombre, que ha ingresado en prisión este viernes, acusado de abuso y agresión sexual a dos sobrinas suyas menores de edad.

Este varón de 44 años fue detenido a primeras horas de la mañana del pasado jueves, después de que el día 2 de mayo se personara en las dependencias de la Ertzaintza una mujer para denunciar que su hija menor de edad era víctima de abusos sexuales por parte de un familiar, según ha informado el departamento vasco de Seguridad.

Posteriormente, la Ertzaintza pudo averiguar que otra hija de la denunciante, que en la actualidad es ya mayor de edad, fue también agredida sexualmente en la adolescencia por el detenido, aunque la víctima no se lo dijo a nadie de su entorno por las amenazas a las que era sometida, según su declaración.

Una vez finalizadas las diligencias policiales, el detenido fue puesto a disposición del juez, que decretó su ingreso en prisión.

