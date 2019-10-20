Prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza para el acusado de descuartizar a una joven en Valdemoro 

El Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 4 de Valdemoro ha ordenado prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza para el hombre que presuntamente habría descuartizado a una joven de 18 años en la localidad madrileña.
Según han relatado fuentes jurídicas, el acusado de 27 años no contestó a ninguna pregunta durante la declaración. Al término de la misma fue conducido a la prisión de Valdemoro.
Por su parte, para la otra detenida, expareja del presunto autor material, también se ha decretado prisión provisional y sin fianza, por la presunta comisión de un delito de encubrimiento, y ha sido conducida a la prisión de Alcalá Meco.
Durante la jornada de declaraciones, que se prolongó durante once horas, declararon también los padres de la asesinada, la pareja sentimental de la madre, el hermano del principal acusado, otra expareja del mismo y varios vecinos.
"En el curso de estas declaraciones no ha quedado acreditado que la víctima tuviera relación sentimental alguna con el hombre que presuntamente le causó la muerte", han concluido.
