Agentes de la Guardia Civil han detenido en una localidad de la provincia de Valencia a un profesor por presuntamente acosar a 15 alumnas menores a las que contactaba a través de redes sociales y mensajería instantánea para pedirles fotografías, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes del instituto armado.
El hombre ha quedado en libertad con cargos y, además, se ha dictado órdenes de alejamiento para que no se acerque a menos de 200 metros de las niñas. La investigación se inició a partir de la denuncia de la madre de una de las menores en una localidad de Valencia ante la Guardia Civil.
Al parecer, el sospechoso se ganaba la confianza de sus alumnas y contactaba con ellas a través de redes como Instagram o Whatsapp para pedirles fotografías.
Por ello, los agentes han procedido a la detención del hombre, que ha pasado a disposición del Juzgado número 4 de Llíria y ha quedado en libertad con cargos, con orden de alejamiento que le impide acercarse a menos de 200 metros de las menores.
