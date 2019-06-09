La #carreracontralaviolenciadegénero' se ha celebrado por sexto año consecutivo en Madrid para expresar el apoyo a las víctimas de este tipo de violencia contra la mujer. El número de inscritos para participar en esta edición ha ascendido a los 2.500, según han informado desde la organización.
La carrera, que ha sido organizada por Zinet Media Group, Archiletras y el Ministerio de la Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes e Igualdad, ha comenzado a las 9.00 horas en la intersección de la calle Alfonso XII con la Cuesta de Moyano y ha recorrido 5 kilómetros de circuito urbano bordeando el Parque de El Retiro.
El evento ha comenzado a las 9.00 horas en la intersección de la calle Alfonso XII con la Cuesta de Moyano y tiene por recorrido cinco kilómetros de circuito urbano bordeando el Parque de El Retiro. Los beneficios obtenidos por la venta de dorsales (10,60 euros) serán destinados a una asociación de ayuda a las víctimas de violencia machista "para continuar luchando contra este problema más allá de esta señalada fecha".
Sánchez se une a la marcha
El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, ha participado en la sexta edición de la carrera contra la violencia machista que se celebra este domingo para expresar el apoyo a las víctimas de este tipo de violencia contra la mujer.
En declaraciones a los medios antes de comenzar la marcha, Sánchez ha destacado el "compromiso" de las instituciones y de la sociedad española contra esta lacra. "Es la expresión más cruel, más brutal de la desigualdad que sufre más de la mitad de la población española", ha señalado en referencia a la violencia "contra las mujeres y contra sus hijos o hijas".
En la misma línea, el presidente del Ejecutivo en funciones ha insistido en el compromiso "de todos" para erradicar "esta lacra social que tanto daño hace". "Nos obliga a actuar desde lo cotidiano pero también desde lo institucional", ha asegurado.
Por último, el líder socialista ha trasladado su "enhorabuena y gratitud" a los organizadores de la carrera porque "se va a hablar otro día más de violencia de género pero en positivo". "La vamos a ganar", ha sentenciado.
