Protección de datos Premian a la PDLI por impulsar el recurso que ha logrado que el perfilado ideológico sea declarado inconstitucional 

La Plataforma en Defensa de la Libertad de Información ha sido reconocida por la Agencia Española de Protección de Datos en la categoría de Buena Práctica.

La presidenta de la PDLI, Virginia Pérez Alonso. PDLI

La Agencia Española de Protección de Datos ha reconocido a la Plataforma por la Libertad de Información (PDLI) por su trabajo Recurso de inconstitucionalidad contra la Disposición final tercera, apartado dos de la LOPDGDD, con el que la plataforma dio impulso al recurso que ha logrado que el perfilado ideológico sea declarado inconstitucional.

El galardón, obtenido en la categoría Buena Práctica 2019 ha reconocido, además, a las asociaciones Internautas, Usuarios de Internet y Enactic firmantes de la solicitud interpuesta ante el Defensor del Pueblo para que interpusiese el recurso. 

El Tribunal Constitucional declaró inconstitucional y nulo que los partidos políticos puedan recoger datos personales relativos a las opiniones políticas de los ciudadanos como había reclamado la PDLI por entender que se vulneraban, entre otros, los derechos fundamentales a la protección de datos (art. 18.4), a la libertad ideológica (art. 16) y a la participación política (art. 23.1).

El alto tribunal informó en mayo de que su Pleno había decidido por unanimidad "declarar contrario a la Constitución y nulo el apartado 1 del art. 58 bis de la Ley Orgánica 5/1985, de 19 de junio, del régimen electoral general, incorporado a esta por la disposición final tercera, apartado dos, de la Ley Orgánica 3/2018, de 5 de diciembre, de protección de datos personales y garantía de los derechos digitales".

