"Esta situación precaria se ha visto agravada por la crisis actual", ha explicado el responsable de la secretaria de Estado de Derechos Sociales, quien ha apostado por "dirigir las políticas de manera más eficaz y efectiva".

Mujeres cosiendo una bandera del pueblo gitano. / Ayuntamiento de València / Europa Press / Archivo
El secretario de Estado de Derechos Sociales, Nacho Álvarez, considera que es "inaceptable" que más del 90% de la población gitana esté en riesgo de pobreza y que su nivel de paro sea el doble que el registrado en España.

Durante su intervención en el pleno del Consejo Estatal del Pueblo Gitano, Álvarez se ha referido al estudio de la Fundación Secretariado Gitano sobre la situación de la población en relación al empleo y la pobreza 2018, que señala que el 92% de las personas gitanas viven esa situación de pobreza, que es extrema en el 46% de las familias. Otro indicador, la tasa de paro se sitúa en el 52% (tres veces más que la de la población general).

A su juicio, "existen instrumentos para poder revertir esta situación". "Contar con una Estrategia en el marco de la UE obliga a todos los gobiernos a trabajar en aquellas áreas que son clave para el progreso de cualquier grupo social: la educación, el empleo, la vivienda y la salud que, en el caso de la población gitana, deben ir acompañadas de acciones decididas que permitan luchar contra la discriminación y el antigitanismo".

Para el secretario de Estado, "es necesario un firme compromiso del Gobierno en la garantía de los derechos sociales reconocidos en la Constitución, que debe ir acompañados de la participación de los gitanos y las gitanas en todas las decisiones que les afecten".

"Desde el Gobierno trabajamos con la firme decisión de no dejar a nadie atrás", ha destacado el responsable de Derechos Sociales en ese foro, quien ha recordado la aprobación del Ingreso Mínimo Vital, "un hito importante en la lucha contra la pobreza severa". 

