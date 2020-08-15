Estás leyendo: Catalunya notifica 1.120 positivos por covid y seis muertos en el último día

Rebrotes coronavirus Catalunya notifica 1.120 positivos por covid y seis muertos en el último día

La cifra de nuevos contagios supone un ligero descenso respecto a los notificados el viernes (1.197).

Vecinos del barrio barcelonés de Torre Baróse someten a las pruebas PCR promovidas por el Departamento de Salud de la Generalitat, dentro de la nueva estrategia de cribados masivos para detectar casos positivos de COVID-19 entre la población e intentar frenar los contagios.. - EFE/Andreu Dalmau.

BARCELONA

EFE

Catalunya ha notificado en las últimas 24 horas 1.120 nuevos positivos por coronavirus y 6 fallecidos, con lo que el total de contagios desde el inicio de la pandemia es de 112.189, según indican los datos del Departamento de Salud de la Generalitat actualizados diariamente en su página web.

La cifra de nuevos contagios supone un descenso de 77 positivos con respecto a los notificados ayer viernes (1.197), pero se sitúa por encima de los 974 positivos notificados el jueves y los 830 del miércoles.

El número total de fallecidos por coronavirus en Catalunya se sitúa así a día de hoy en 12.874, de los que 7.073 han muerto en un hospital o centro sociosanitario, 4.125 en residencias, 817 en domicilios y 859 no han sido clasificados por falta de información.

El Departamento de Salud informa de que el viernes había 577 pacientes ingresados en hospitales a causa de la covid-19, el mismo número que el jueves, de los cuales 119 se encontraban en las unidades de cuidados intensivos (UCI), tres menos que el día anterior.

