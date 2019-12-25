Rescatan una patera con 22 migrantes al sur de Gran Canaria

La embarcación Salvamar Menkalinán de Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado este miércoles, a unas 17 millas al sur de Gran Canaria, una patera con 22 migrantes, han informado a Europa Press fuentes del organismo.
El centro de Las Palmas recibió un primer aviso sobre las 12.20 horas con sospechas de una pequeña embarcación en los radares de varios buques y la patera fue rescatada a las 13.50 horas, con 21 hombres y una mujer, todos adultos y de origen magrebí y en buen estado de salud.
Los migrantes rescatados fueron llevados al puerto de Arguineguín para proceder a su desembarco y en la zona se organizó el habitual dispositivo de emergencias con personal del Servicio de Urgencias Canario y Cruz Roja.
