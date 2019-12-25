Público
Público

Rescatan una patera con 22 migrantes al sur de Gran Canaria

En la embarcación iban 21 hombres y una mujer, todos adultos y de origen magrebí. Han sido rescatados en buen estado de salud.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA, 24/010/2015.- Fotografía facilitada por Salvamento Marítimo del rescate de una nueva patera con 58 inmigrantes subsaharianos a bordo, hoy al sureste de Gran Canaria, y sus ocupantes conducidos al sur de la isla, después de que

Imagen de archivo del rescate de una patera al sureste de Gran Canaria. EFE

La embarcación Salvamar Menkalinán de Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado este miércoles, a unas 17 millas al sur de Gran Canaria, una patera con 22 migrantes, han informado a Europa Press fuentes del organismo.

El centro de Las Palmas recibió un primer aviso sobre las 12.20 horas con sospechas de una pequeña embarcación en los radares de varios buques y la patera fue rescatada a las 13.50 horas, con 21 hombres y una mujer, todos adultos y de origen magrebí y en buen estado de salud.

Los migrantes rescatados fueron llevados al puerto de Arguineguín para proceder a su desembarco y en la zona se organizó el habitual dispositivo de emergencias con personal del Servicio de Urgencias Canario y Cruz Roja.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad