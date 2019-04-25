Público
Restaurante Un restaurante busca a unos clientes que dejaron 50 euros de propina "por error"

Desde 'La Placita Food and Coffee' consideran que se trata de un error y piden colaboración ciudadana para hacer llegar el mensaje a los comensales y así poder devolverles el dinero.

Imagen de la generosa propina difundida por el restaurante en Facebook.

El restaurante 'La Placita Food and Coffee', situado en el norte de La Palma, busca vía Facebook a unos clientes que dejaron una propina de algo más de 50 euros. Desde el restaurante consideran que se trata de un error y piden colaboración ciudadana para hacer llegar el mensaje a los comensales.  

El suceso tuvo lugar el pasado viernes 19 de abril, cuando unos clientes se dispusieron a almorzar en el restaurante. Habían consumido un agua con gas, un refresco de cola, un bacalao al horno, una lasaña de carne, dos cafés y pan con alioli, una comanda que ascendía a 53,70 euros.

Sin embargo, cuando el camarero recogió el dinero se dio cuenta de que les sobraba gran parte de la cantidad que debían abonar, exactamente 55 euros -más del doble-, y que los generosos clientes ya se habían marchado del restaurante.

Por ello, el restaurante ha publicado un 'post' en Facebook para contar lo sucedido: "Estamos buscando a unos clientes que, por error, han dejado más dinero del importe facturado. Sabemos quiénes son, pero no disponemos de sus datos para su localización y devolverles su dinero. Así que si ven este mensaje, por favor, pónganse en contacto con nosotros", afirman.

