Retiran del mercado una muñeca negra comercializada para ser golpeada en caso de estrés

Los juguetes antiestrés parecen estar de moda. Ahora bien, lo que no es tan común es que ese juguete sea una muñeca negra cuyas instrucciones fomentan su golpeo contra la pared en momentos de tensión o ansiedad. Según informa la NBC, ese juguete existe y se dispensaba en un comercio de Nueva Jersey junto a otros dispositivos pensados para la relajación.



La muñeca en cuestión llevaba incorporado en su pecho el siguiente modus operandi: “Cuando las cosas no te vayan bien y quieras golpear la pared y gritar, aquí está la muñeca ‘siéntete mejor’ de la que no podrás prescindir. Solo agarra con fuerza sus piernas y encuentra una pared para golpearla. Y mientras golpeas no te olvides de gritar ‘me siento bien, me siento bien’”.

Fue Angela McKnight, una política demócrata estadounidense, la que puso el grito en el cielo –vía su muro de Facebook–, denunciando que este producto en venta suponía "una representación inadecuada de las personas negras". Más tarde, a través de un comunicado de prensa, declaraba haberse sentido "estremecida" al respecto. “Cuando vi a la muñeca en persona, me sentí realmente desanimada por la idea de que una niña negra fuera golpeada por otro niño o un adulto por puro placer. El racismo no tiene lugar en el mundo y no lo toleraré, especialmente en este distrito”, zanjaba McKnight.

