El revolucionario "cereal marino" de Ángel León gana el Premio Nacional de Innovación Gastronómica

madridActualizado:
El "cereal marino" del chef Ángel León ha ganado el Premio Nacional de Innovación Gastronómica 2021, que cada año otorga la Real Academia de Gastronomía. El plato se enmarca dentro del proyecto "Zostera Marina", en el que también trabaja el biólogo Juan Martín.
La colaboración entre el biólogo marino y el cocinero gaditano durante los últimos cinco años ha dado como principal resultado este cereal marino (semillas de zostera), un ingrediente nuevo que cultivan en un estero de la Bahía de Cádiz y que podría ser una alternativa "viable y real" al cereal terrestre, informa la Real Academia de Gastronomía en un comunicado.
El "cereal marino" contiene mayor cantidad de proteínas de alta calidad que muchos cereales comunes como el trigo o la avena, además tiene más hidratos de carbono, menos grasas y vitaminas A y E (que ningún otro cereal contiene). Asimismo posee altas concentraciones de vitaminas del grupo B y cuenta con ácidos grados como omegas 3 y 6, aminoácidos no existentes en cereales comunes, minerales e incluso una importante proporción de glucosa, asegura EFE.
El nuevo alimento podría suponer una revolución en la alimentación, ya que en 2022 se va a plantar en siete mares de distintas partes del mundo para analizar su evolución y comportamiento en otras zonas.
Este Premio de Innovación Gastronómica ha reconocido "la labor de investigación científica o tecnológica, histórica, innovación en las técnicas alimentarias o de restauración, desarrollo de nuevos productos o formas de producción".
