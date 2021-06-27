Estás leyendo: Roban en Córdoba la placa de homenaje al último superviviente español de Mauthausen

Público
Público

Roban en Córdoba la placa de homenaje al último superviviente español de Mauthausen

Juan Romero, último superviviente español de Mauthausen, luchó desde los 17 años en la Guerra Civil y combatió desde entonces al fascismo hasta que fue hecho preso y enviado al campo de concentración de Mauthausen, donde estuvo desde 1941 hasta su liberación en 1945.

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno y ministra de Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes y Memoria Democrática, Carmen Calvo (1i); junto al presidente de la Diputación de Córdoba, Antonio Ruiz (2d); el diputado de Memoria Democrática, Ramón Hernández (1d), dur
La vicepresidenta del Gobierno y ministra de Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes y Memoria Democrática, Carmen Calvo; junto al presidente de la Diputación de Córdoba, Antonio Ruiz; el diputado de Memoria Democrática, Ramón Hernández, durante la entrega de la distinción de Hijo Predilecto de la Provincia a título póstumo a Juan Romero Romero, a 26 de febrero de 2021. María José López / Europa Press

córdoba

El secretario de Memoria Histórica y Democrática del PSOE de Córdoba, Juan Díaz, ha condenado el acto de vandalismo ocurrido este pasado sábado en Torrecampo después de que el 'stolpersteine' o piedra de la memoria colocada en el municipio para homenajear al que fuera último superviviente español de Mauthausen, Juan Romero, fuera sustraída poco tiempo después de su instalación.

Díaz ha asegurado que "es absolutamente lamentablemente que sucedan hechos como este, que no se respete la memoria de quién luchó contra el franquismo y contra el nazismo y a quien su pueblo natal rendía homenaje este fin de semana".

"Este acto de vandalismo pone de manifiesto que aún queda mucho por hacer en materia de Memoria Histórica y Democrática, de reconocimiento a quienes lucharon por la libertad y por la democracia", ha afirmado Juan Díaz.

Díaz ha recordado la figura de Juan Romero Romero, hijo predilecto de la provincia de Córdoba, y ha explicado que "luchó desde los 17 años en la Guerra Civil y después de participar en varias batallas, cruzó la frontera hacia Francia, donde llegó a alistarse en la Legión Extranjera, combatiendo al fascismo hasta que fue hecho preso y enviado al campo de concentración de Mauthausen, donde estuvo desde 1941 hasta su liberación en 1945".

"El legado y el ejemplo de Juan Romero y de su lucha por la libertad y la democracia no van quedar ensombrecidos por un acto vandálico como este ni por la intolerancia de algunos", ha concluido Juan Díaz.

Juan Romero falleció con 101 años en la población francesa de Ay.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público