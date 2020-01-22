Estás leyendo: Rosa María Mateo pone su cargo en RTVE a disposición del Gobierno

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

RTVE Rosa María Mateo pone su cargo en RTVE a disposición del Gobierno

Anunció que dejaría su puesto en cuanto se formara Gobierno el pasado mes de febrero.

La administradora única de RTVE, Rosa María Mateo, en una imagen de archivo.
La administradora única de RTVE, Rosa María Mateo, en una imagen de archivo.

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

europa press

La administradora única provisional de RTVE, Rosa María Mateo, ha puesto su cargo como responsable de la Corporación a disposición del Gobierno, tras hablar con el presidente del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes de RTVE.

En febrero de 2019, Mateo compareció ante la Comisión Mixta de Control Parlamentario a RTVE en la Cámara baja, donde anunció que dejaría su puesto en cuanto se formara Gobierno después de las elecciones.

En aquella ocasión, la responsable de la Corporación explicó ante los diputados que presentaría su "dimisión inmediata" al nuevo Ejecutivo que surgiera de los comicios del 28 de abril. "Podrá aceptarla o no", añadió, antes de recalcar que su intención "no es atarse a la silla en ningún momento", ni seguir en su puesto "a costa de lo que sea".

Precisamente, la semana pasada el PP exigió la dimisión de la administradora única única de RTVE, Rosa María Mateo, por su "nefasta gestión" al frente de la Corporación y en coherencia con su compromiso de renunciar a dicha responsabilidad cuando se constituyera un nuevo Gobierno tras la celebración de elecciones.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú