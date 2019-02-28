Público
Rosa María Mateo Rosa María Mateo dimitirá cuando haya un nuevo Gobierno: "No voy a desear seguir aquí a costa de lo que sea"

La administradora única provisional de RTVE recuerda que aceptó este cargo provisional para un periodo corto de tiempo.

Rosa María Mateo en el Congreso

La administradora única provisional de RTVE, Rosa María Mateo, ha anunciado este jueves que presentará su "dimisión inmediata" en el momento en el que haya un nuevo Gobierno, tras las elecciones del 28 de abril.

"En el momento en que haya un nuevo Gobierno, presentaré mi dimisión inmediata. No voy a desear seguir aquí a costa de lo que sea", ha sostenido Mateo durante su comparecencia ante la Comisión Mixta de Control Parlamentario de RTVE.

Allí, la periodista ha recordado que aceptó este cargo provisional para un periodo corto de tiempo, de dos o tres meses, y ha insistido en que está en manos de los parlamentarios que RTVE sea percibida como un servicio público "útil".

