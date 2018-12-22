Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Sanidad El 40% de los médicos que terminan el MIR se pluriemplea

Un 7% de los profesionales médicos que terminan su formación han solicitado las certificaciones necesarias para irse a otro país .

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un médico recorre el pasillo de un hospital. EFE

Un médico recorre el pasillo de un hospital. EFE

El 40% de los médicos especialistas se ven obligados a pluriemplearse, al menos en dos lugares y sólo el 20,5% acceden a un contrato indefinido, según una encuesta del Col·legi de Metges de Barcelona (COMB) a aquellos profesionales que han terminado el MIR. Además, los datos del sondeo constatan que estos profesionales trabajan de media 57,4 horas a a la semana y tienen un sueldo de algo más de 2.000 euros en los que estarían incluidos las guardias.

Este año, según los datos recogidos por La Vanguardia, un 7% de los médicos que terminan su formación han solicitado las certificaciones necesarias para irse a otro país. Asimismo, este dato supone un aumento respecto al anterior, ya que en 2017 se propocionaron 3.282 certificaciones, mientras que en 2018 se han tramitado 3.525.

La mayor parte de estas estas solicitudes para poder ejercer en otro lugar se han dado en Catalunya (792), seguidas de Madrid (742), Andalucía (462) y Valencia (298).

Por otro lado, el destino favorito es Francia y el resto de países de la Unión Europea, pero también destacan otros destinos mucho más lejanos como Australia, Estados Unidos, Canadá y América Latina.

Además, la OMC informa que las especialidades más reclamadas son la medicina de familia, la anestesiología y la oftalmología.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad