Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Cerca de la mitad de los médicos de familia gallegos ven a más de 30 pacientes al día

Los centros de salud de Vigo y Pontevedra tienen la mayor carga de trabajo asistencial.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Médico midiendo la presión arterial a un paciente. ISTOCK

Médico midiendo la presión arterial a un paciente. ISTOCK

Cerca de la mitad de los médicos de familia de Galicia ven a diario a más de 30 pacientes. Concretamente, el 46,2% de los profesionales gallegos se ven afectados por esta carga de trabajo diaria. Una cifra genérica que se ve elevada en Vigo —donde el el porcentaje de médicos que atienden a más de treinta personas diarias es del 62,4%— y en Pondevedra — con un 62,4% de especialistas afectados—.

En estos datos, publicados por el Servizo Galego y recogidos por La Voz de Galicia, se incluyen a los usuarios que fueron atendidos por personal de sustitución. Sin embargo, no se reflejan los pacientes que son atendidos sin cita previa.

Las cifras revelan que el número de médicos de familia ha crecido en Galicia, sin embargo, la demanda de atención de los pacientes lo ha hecho de una manera más elevada por lo que el conjunto de profesionales se está viendo desbordado.

Por otro lado, los datos del Sergas rebelan que el envejecimiento de los pacientes va acompañado con el de los propios médicos, en tanto que la mayor parte de la plantilla médica se jubilará en el próximo decenio y dejará los centros de salud en una situación delicada. Es por ello que los colegios médicos reclaman un relevo generacional y un aumento de las plazas.

La media de edad de los médicos de familia gallegos es de 53 años y la del personal de enfermería es de 52. 

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad