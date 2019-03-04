La ministra de Sanidad, María Luisa Carcedo, ha anunciado que esta semana la Comunidad de Madrid se incorporará al sistema de receta electrónica interoperable del Sistema Nacional de Salud, la última que faltaba, con lo que todos los españoles ya podrán retirar sus medicamentos en cualquier farmacia del país.
Esta es una de las cuestiones sobre las que ha informado la ministra en el Consejo Interterritorial de Salud, después de que Madrid haya cumplido todos los requisitos técnicos exigidos para completar definitivamente el mapa de la interoperabilidad del sistema público sanitario, que permitirá además acceder a los ciudadanos, también desde cualquier zona de España, a su historia clínica y "desplazarse por tanto con tranquilidad".
En el Consejo, la ministra además ha asegurado el próximo año se convocarán alrededor de 780 plazas más para la formación de profesionales sanitarios, de las que 450 corresponderán a médicos y 301, a enfermeros.
Hoy hemos informado a los consejeros y consejeras que han acudido al Consejo Interterritorial del #SNS que el mapa de la interoperabilidad en #España es ya un hecho pic.twitter.com/OF44Sh6VQA— Luisa Carcedo (@luisacarcedo) 4 de marzo de 2019
No obstante, algunos consejeros de comunidades como la de Navarra, Castilla y León, Galicia y Andalucía, han querido ir un poco más allá para solucionar el déficit de facultativos en el sistema sanitario y han reclamado una convocatoria MIR extraordinaria.
