SANIDAD Todos los españoles podrán comprar medicinas con receta en cualquier farmacia

La ministra además ha asegurado el próximo año se convocarán alrededor de 780 plazas más para la formación de profesionales sanitarios, de las que 450 corresponderán a médicos y 301, a enfermeros.

Cajón con varios medicamentos en una farmacia. E.P.

La ministra de Sanidad, María Luisa Carcedo, ha anunciado que esta semana la Comunidad de Madrid se incorporará al sistema de receta electrónica interoperable del Sistema Nacional de Salud, la última que faltaba, con lo que todos los españoles ya podrán retirar sus medicamentos en cualquier farmacia del país.

Esta es una de las cuestiones sobre las que ha informado la ministra en el Consejo Interterritorial de Salud, después de que Madrid haya cumplido todos los requisitos técnicos exigidos para completar definitivamente el mapa de la interoperabilidad del sistema público sanitario, que permitirá además acceder a los ciudadanos, también desde cualquier zona de España, a su historia clínica y "desplazarse por tanto con tranquilidad".

En el Consejo, la ministra además ha asegurado el próximo año se convocarán alrededor de 780 plazas más para la formación de profesionales sanitarios, de las que 450 corresponderán a médicos y 301, a enfermeros.

No obstante, algunos consejeros de comunidades como la de Navarra, Castilla y León, Galicia y Andalucía, han querido ir un poco más allá para solucionar el déficit de facultativos en el sistema sanitario y han reclamado una convocatoria MIR extraordinaria.

