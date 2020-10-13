Estás leyendo: Sanidad notifica 7.118 nuevos casos y 80 fallecidos más

En las últimas 24 horas se han detectado 2.759, lo que supone un pequeño descenso con respecto a los 2.825 diagnosticados ayer. La cifra global de contagios en España se eleva ya a 896.086 desde el inicio de la pandemia y el número total de muertos alcanza los 33.204.

Una enfermera del Ejército toma la temperatura a los pasajeros del barco procedente de Málaga durante un control sanitario a su llegada a Melilla. (F.G. GUERRERO | EFE)

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este martes al Ministerio de Sanidad 7.118 nuevos casos de COVID-19, 2.759 en las últimas 24 horas, lo que supone un pequeño descenso con respecto a los 2.825 diagnosticados ayer. La cifra global de contagios se eleva ya a 896.086 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las cifras oficiales.

En la última semana han fallecido 406 personas con diagnóstico de COVID-19 positivo confirmado en España, un retroceso en comparación con los 447 notificados este lunes. Hasta 33.204 personas con PCR positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España. En el informe de este miércoles se han añadido 80 nuevos fallecimientos.

Un total de 2.657 personas han precisado de hospitalización por coronavirus en los pasados siete días (158.239 desde el comienzo de la pandemia) y 164 en

