Respecto a las muertes, el departamento que dirige Salvador Illa ha registrado 10 muertes con covid-19 en los últimos siete días, tres más que el jueves, elevándose la cifra total de fallecidos desde el inicio de la pandemia se sitúa en los 28.432.

Una profesional sanitaria realiza una prueba PCR a un paciente.
MADRID

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS

En las últimas 24 horas se han diagnosticado 922 nuevos contagios de coronavirus, en comparación con los 971 que había el jueves, lo que sitúa en 272.421 las personas que se han infectado por el nuevo coronavirus, según las últimas cifras notificadas por el Ministerio de Sanidad.

Asimismo, hasta 6.435 personas han iniciado síntomas de covid-19 en las dos últimas semanas, y 2.076 en los últimos siete días. Respecto a las muertes, el departamento que dirige Salvador Illa ha registrado 10 muertes con covid-19 en los últimos siete días, tres más que el jueves, elevándose la cifra total de fallecidos desde el inicio de la pandemia se sitúa en los 28.432.

Por otra parte, el informe publicado por Sanidad muestra que 11.743 personas han ingresado en una Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), 14 en los últimos 7 días; y 126.315 han precisado hospitalización, 327 en la última semana.

