Sanidad y las comunidades aprueban restricciones de obligado cumplimiento sobre la hostelería y el ocio nocturno

Actualizado:
El Consejo Interterritorial de Salud ha aprobado el plan del Ministerio de Sanidad con medidas de obligado cumplimiento hasta que todos los mayores de 50 años y el 70% de la población en general estén inmunizados. El documento establece, por primera vez en la pandemia, que las comunidades tendrán que adoptar una serie de restricciones obligatorias según el nivel de riesgo en el que se encuentren. Las medidas van encaminadas hacia el control del ocio nocturno, la hostelería y las reuniones sociales.
El nuevo plan se basa en el semáforo de alertas aprobado en el mes de octubre por el Consejo Interterritorial. Entonces, las medidas que se indicaban para cada nivel de riesgo solo eran recomendaciones. Esto llevó a que varias comunidades mantuvieran criterios muy distintos sobre las restricciones y se han tenido grandes problemas sobre esto con con la Comunidad de Madrid, una región que ha estado durante muchas semanas en situación de riesgo extremo con medidas que correspondían a la 'nueva normalidad' o al riesgo bajo.
Esta vez, sin embargo, el documento ha tenido muchos votos en contra. La mayoría de acuerdos obligatorios fueron respaldados por la mayoría de las regiones pero, en esta ocasión, hasta seis consejeros sanitarios han votado en contra.
¿Cómo se establecen los niveles de riesgo?
Según el documento, hay cuatro niveles de riesgo que dependen de los criterios representados en las siguientes tablas.
Se calculará el nivel de riesgo cuando varios criterios superen los umbrales establecidos.
