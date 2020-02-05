Seis detenidos por la difusión del vídeo sexual del exentrenador del Málaga

málaga
La Policía Nacional ha arrestado a seis personas vinculadas con la difusión del vídeo de carácter íntimo y sexual del que fuera entrenador del Málaga, Víctor Sánchez del Amo, quien fue destituido del cargo por el club a raíz de esas imágenes.
Al detenido el pasado 10 de enero en Puente Genil (Córdoba) por supuestamente publicar en Twitter el referido vídeo, se suman otros cinco arrestados que, presuntamente, lo difundieron en la red de mensajería WhatsApp, han informado a Efe fuentes policiales.
El Grupo de Ciberdelincuencia de la Comisaría Provincial de Málaga lleva a cabo la investigación de la difusión y, además de lo publicado en Twitter, hallaron rastros de difusión del vídeo a través de WhatsApp.
El ex técnico del Málaga reclama a la entidad que dirige el jeque catarí Abdullah Bin Nasser Al Thani que se declare nulo su despido, una indemnización de 600.000 euros por daños morales y la readmisión a su puesto de trabajo.
Sánchez del Amo fue despedido el 11 de enero por el Málaga a través de un comunicado oficial en el que se aseguraba que la destitución del técnico estaba basada "en causas disciplinarias, de conformidad con la normativa aplicable".
El madrileño, que fue apartado de sus funciones cuatro días antes, el 7 de enero, ya había denunciado ante la Policía que estaba siendo víctima de acoso y extorsión.
Víctor Sánchez del Amo fue sustituido en el banquillo del Málaga por Sergio Pellicer, que entrenaba hasta entonces a su filial y que continúa en el cargo de forma interina.
