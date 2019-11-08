El Defensor del Paciente ha enviado una carta a la ministra de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social en funciones, María Luisa Carcedo, para solicitarle que cambie el protocolo de los servicios 112 y 061 porque el actual "cuesta vidas".
Y es que, tal y como denuncia en el texto, se realizan "demasiadas" preguntas, hay "poco personal" y el que hay está "preocupadamente poco preparado", lo que provoca un "elevado porcentaje" de connotaciones "graves" para los pacientes y sus familiares, quienes sufren "con agonía" la "mala atención o la falta de medios".
Por ello, el Defensor del Paciente le ha solicitado a Carcedo que retire el actual protocolo, aumente las plantillas y garantice una "humanización real" de la asistencia que prestan las personas que atienden las llamadas con el fin de evitar muertes por "inacción".
Además, ha instado a la ministra de Sanidad en funciones a lograr que "ninguna dotación" sanitaria vaya "sin un profesional médico" y de que las respuestas que se dan a los pacientes sean "inmediatas", con el fin de evitar más casos como el joven fallecido en Madrid por asfixia por una presunta negligencia del SUMMA 112.
"Esperamos sean ustedes, o sean otros, los que tengan conciencia de la importancia de lo que vale una vida y de cómo hay que responder por parte de los servicios sanitarios", ha zanjado.
La petición se produce un día después de conocer el caso de Aitor García Ruiz, fallecido en enero de 2018 a los 23 años, tras sufrir un tromboembolismo pulmonar, y cuyos padres acusan al Summa 112 de "negligencia" y retraso en la asistencia al no haber valorado la gravedad del joven y activar tarde una ambulancia que tardó 23 minutos en llegar.
