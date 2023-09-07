Newsletters

La soledad de Yunclillos, el pueblo anegado por el lodo cuatro días después de la DANA

El municipio toledano se ha convertido en una zona cero del temporal. Días después, los vecinos esperan que llegue ayuda para poder limpiar las calles y casas, que siguen inundadas por el barro y el agua.

Alejandro Tena

yunclillos (toledo)

    Alejandro Tena

    El interior de una vivienda de Yunclillos, Toledo, queda arrasado por la DANA.

    alejandro tena

    El temporal ha arrastrado los coches de los vecinos y han quedado totalmente siniestros. 

    alejandro tena

    Las calles, cuatro días después del temporal, siguen bañadas por lodo y barro y solo se puede caminar con botas de agua.

    alejandro tena

    La DANA ha arrasado con el inmobiliario público. Árboles, parques y calles han quedado sepultados por el agua y el barro.

    alejandro Tena

    La crecida del cauce del arroyo de Yunclillos hizo que el canal por el que circula soterrado reventara.

    alejandro tena

    Los vecinos trabajan sin descanso, achican agua y amontonan enseres dañados en las calles para que las grúas y camiones los lleven a los vertederos.

    alejandro tena

    Las vecinas ayudan a sacar agua del Ayuntamiento, uno de los edificios más perjudicados por la DANA.

