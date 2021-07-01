¿Cuáles son las restricciones para viajar por la UE sin pasaporte covid?

madridActualizado:
Este 1 de julio entrará en funcionamiento el denominado pasaporte covid en los países de la Unión Europea y del Espacio Económico (Noruega, Islandia y Liechtenstein). Esto significa que todos aquellas personas que hayan completado la pauta de vacunación, podrán viajar sin restricciones por la Unión Europea. Más de 3,2 millones de españoles disponen ya del certificado covid digital.
Los españoles sin pasaporte covid también podrán viajar fuera de España, aunque tendrán que cumplir una serie de requisitos como la PCR negativa, el test de antígenos e incluso la cuarentena.
Aunque el pasaporte covid amplía la lista de todos esos países a los que los españoles podrán viajar, todavía hay otros que se muestran más reticentes a abrir sus fronteras, algunos prohíben directamente la entrada a los españoles, a pesar del certificado covid y además exigen una PCR negativa o en su defecto, cuarentena.
¿En qué países no pueden entrar los españoles?
En Argentina, Australia, Canadá, China, EEUU, India, Indonesia, Japon, Marruecos, Nueva Zelanda y Rusia.
¿Dónde sí pueden entrar sin restricciones?
En los países de la Unión Europea siempre y cuando tengan el pasaporte covid. Fuera de la UE: Albania, Andorra, Brasil, Costa Rica, Estonia, Jamaica, Macedonia del Norte, México, Montenegro, República Dominicana, Rumania, Suiza, Tanzania y Ucrania.
¿Qué países exigen una PCR al llegar y guardar cuarentena?
En Bangladés, Chile, Chipre, Filandia. Irlanda, Islandia, Tailandia, Túnez y Reino Unido
¿Cuáles exigen pauta de vacunación completa o PCR negativa?
Dentro de la UE: Alemania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croacia, Grecia, Serbia, Suiza y Turquía. Fuera de la UE: Bahamas, Belice, Bolivia, Botsuana, Brasil, Burkina Faso, Colombia, Ecuador, Egipto, El Salvador, Etiopía, Ghana, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Irak, Irán, Israel, Jordania, Kenia, Líbano, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Marruecos, Mauritania, Namibia, Nicaragua, Pakistán, Panamá, Perú, República del Congo, República Dominicana del Congo, Ruanda, Sierra Leona, Somalia, Sudáfrica, Sudán, Togo, Turquía, Uganda, Uzbekistán, Zambia, Zimbabue.
